Win a Wild Atlantic Way Day Tour on The Keith Finnegan Show

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show listeners will have a chance to win tickets for you and a friend on one of the Wild Atlantic Way Day Tours. The prize on offer is a Wild Atlantic Way Combination Package that showcases highlights and hidden gems of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, the prize includes a tour for two people taking one day in Connemara and one day to the Cliffs of Moher / Inis Oírr. The Connemara day tour takes you to heart of a region famous for its distinct Gaelic culture, traditions and a unique landscape characterised as “savage beauty” by Oscar Wilde. The tour visits the cottage retreat of 1916 Rising leader Pádraig Pearse and newly opened interpretive centre at Rosmuc.

You can experience the tranquillity and isolation of Connemara’s ancient bogland at Bothar na Scragoige. Then it’s out along the Wild Atlantic Way where the iconic Dog’s Bay Beach stretches a mile out into the ocean at Roundstone.

Get a sense of Connemara’s place in cutting-edge history at Derrigimlagh Bog where Marconi transmitted the first transatlantic radio signal in 1907 and aviators Alcock & Brown completed the first transatlantic flight from America. Our winners then will be wowed by views at the famous Sky Road before enjoying lunch at Kylemore Abbey.

The following day our winners will take the ferry from Doolin to Inis Oirr. On the island, visitors will in enjoy a Step Back in History pony & trap tour with our local guide Stiophan Sheoige before a traditional seafood lunch at Tigh Ned. The ferry will then trip around and under the spectacular Cliffs of Moher before returning to Doolin where your guide will take you to iconic views from the top itself. Departing the Cliffs, you return to Galway via Lisdoonvarna and through the limestone, glacio-karst landscape that makes up the Burren. Please Note: Each prize admits two people and must be availed of before the end of May 2018.

For more information see http://wildatlanticwaydaytours.com