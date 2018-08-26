Win vouchers for Educo Gym on the Ronan Lardner Show

Let’s get fit this week with Ronan Lardner all with thanks to Educo Gym – to celebrate 10 years in business. For your chance to win a €100 voucher for the gym tune in to Ronan Lardner each day from 12! Time to break a sweat!

Celebrate with Educo Gym as they mark the very significant milestone of their 10th Birthday. Help them celebrate their Birthday Party Open Day on Saturday 1st. Join them and find out all about their amazing 10/TEN/10 Campaign. Through this campaign, they are hoping to significantly fundraise to support two charities that are very, very close to them – Rosabel’s Rooms and ACT For Meningitis.

The Educogym University Validated Programme – Their 12 Day University Validated Programme has never been beaten in its results. On average, clients lose a total of 7.5lbs of body fat and gain 3lbs on muscle.

Focus – They teach clients how to train their mind. Educogym Trainers are now all trained in Mind Technology. This is the vital ingredient in getting the desired results for clients.

Trainers are highly skilled in what they call “Unconscious Attention” whereby they teach every client how to use more of their mind in their training by focusing on the area they are training.

Nourish – The aim of the Educogym Nutrition Program is to educate clients in how they can draw out their perfect body from within. Most people are eating an unnatural diet which upsets the balance of hormones in the body. A natural diet returns our hormone levels back to normal. They can also halt premature aging and achieve better overall health whilst increasing lean muscle and permanently eliminating excess body fat.

Train – They train the body. Their scientifically advanced 20 minute resistance based sessions. There are many reasons why it is so easy to make the Educogym system part of your lifestyle. Firstly, it only takes 20 minutes, a few times a week; therefore it is much easier to stay focuses and avoid boredom. Secondly, you can experience a mental workout that keeps your mind clear throughout. Thirdly, the intense nature of the exercise produces endorphins in the brain giving you that feel-good factor.

Their Model can then be applied to the person’s life.

Their Model can then be applied to the community.

As evidence as to the truth of the above, they have The Global Education Award.

In addition, now they have the award for the Best Physical Fitness Centres in Ireland and the Global Excellence Award for Leaders in Gym Training in Ireland.

Visit their website for more information – click HERE