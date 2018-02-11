Win a Valentine’s Treat with Bradley Renault on Molly in the Morning

On Molly in the Morning we have a Valentine treat that’s just a bit special all thanks to Bradley Renault Galway.

One lucky listener will win the use of a ‘Valentine Red’ Bradley Renault Clio for a weekend, a two night stay, bed & breakfast and dinner at the superb Station House Hotel, Clifden on a weekend of your choice subject (to availability) and a €100 Fuel Voucher from Sweeney Oil.

(Terms and conditions apply, you must be over 18, with a full clean drivers licence and you are responsible for your own insurance.)

Each evening from Sunday to Thursday we will post our Valentine themed Bradley Renault Clio video clue. Each video clue describes a mystery destination and will be posted on our facebook page and here on this page each evening. You will need to know the destination to enter our on air competition.

Just send in the mystery destination each day via text to 53995 or WhatsApp 087 0985 8968 to be in with a chance of winning this fab prize. Molly and Ollie will call one entrant back each morning and ask them to take part in a fun quiz. Tune in each morning from 6.30 to find out more.

What’s it all about –

Fall in love with a Renault Clio at Bradley Renault, Galway

Get more with the Renault Clio from Bradley Renault on the Dublin Rd, Galway.

There’s now €1,000 Cashback 3% APR and 3 Years’ Servicing.

Call in now for a test drive or phone 091-653024

The First Clue …..