Win a Valentine’s Dinner for Two at Dillisk on the Docks with Molly int he Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
February 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:19 am

There a definite hint of romance in the air this week on Molly in the Morning,  If you’re looking for somewhere a little bit different, a little bit special and a little bit Romantic to take your valentine then tune in each day and you win dinner for two with wine at Dillisk on the Docks at the Harbour Hotel.  Join Molly and Ollie for a menu of love song each morning this week.

Dillisk on the Docks has an aphrodisiac to delight on offer this Valentines….. Enjoy a tempestuous menu of delights followed by a love potion cocktail to let the chemistry flowing…….

Dillisk on The Docks combines both modern-creative and traditional styles of cooking using only local producers. Their focus is authenticity, to sell local, delicious and remarkable food and drinks meeting the highest standards of quality, freshness and seasonality. They offer a whole new palette of flavours introducing the diner to seaweed, the unsung superfood of the sea among other locally sourced flavours.
Fusing this hand harvested vegetable from the pristine Atlantic Waters off the Connemara coast with mouth-watering tastes from local suppliers and artisan ingredients.

BOOKINGS & ENQUIRIES: CALL +353 91894800 OR EMAIL: [email protected]

Go to dilliskonthedocks.ie for more

