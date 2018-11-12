Win tickets to See Derek Ryan in the Town Hall Theater on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

Are you a Derek Ryan Fan, Than the Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes is the show for you! Listen in from 8-10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and you could be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Derek Ryan at The Town Hall Theatre Galway on the 8th of February.

Derek Ryan is back for 2019 with his “Ten” Irish Tour.

Hear all his hits at The Town Hall Theatre Galway on the 8th of February with special Olivia Douglas & Louise Morrissey.

Tickets available from Venue Box office.

To buy a ticket click HERE