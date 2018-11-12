15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Win tickets to See Derek Ryan in the Town Hall Theater on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

By Sinead Kennedy
November 12, 2018

Time posted: 4:58 pm

Are you a Derek Ryan Fan, Than the Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes is the show for you! Listen in from 8-10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and you could be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Derek Ryan at The Town Hall Theatre Galway on the 8th of February.

Derek Ryan is back for 2019 with his “Ten” Irish Tour.

Hear all his hits at The Town Hall Theatre Galway on the 8th of February with special Olivia Douglas & Louise Morrissey.

Tickets available from Venue Box office.

To buy a ticket click HERE 

Competitions
