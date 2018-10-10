Win tickets to Galway’s Newest Singles Event “Cupidz” on the Alan Murphy Show

Fed up with online dating? Would you rather meet real people face to face? Tune in to the Alan Murphy Show from 3 until 5 for the rest of this week to find out how you could win tickets to Galway’s Newest Singles Event “Cupidz” in the Clayton Hotel on Friday 12th October.

FJN Entertainment is launching Galway’s Newest Singles Event “Cupidz” in the Clayton Hotel, Galway on Friday 12th October 2018 at 8.30pm.

Fed up with online dating? Tired of fake profiles and dull dates?

Would you rather meet real people face to face?

Why not “try a little tinder-less”?

At Cupidz, they put the fun back into dating with lots of laughs in a relaxed environment.

Their fabulous DJ will play music to suit all tastes and ages and will have everyone on the floor dancing into the early hours

You can come alone or bring a friend. Either way, you’ll feel comfortable and meet new found friends to enjoy the evening with.

Kicking off at 8.30pm with some Bubbles and Bites followed by music and dancing from 9pm until late.

Dress code is Smart Casual – Anyone over 21 welcome!

Tickets are €20 – available at eventbrite.ie and on the door on the night

All proceeds on the night going to Cancer Care West.

Cupidz will be running themed music and dance events in different venues in Galway every month.

