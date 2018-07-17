Win Tickets to Galway Races

Win tickets to this years Galway Racing Festival with Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy this week.

Galway Racecourse plays host to one of the greatest race meetings in the world, the famous and iconic Galway Races Summer Festival, that boasts seven days of superb racing, hospitality, entertainment, stunning fashion and an electric atmosphere that continues to draw people from Ireland and abroad to experience the magic that is ‘The Galway Races’.

The racecourse offers a great selection of hospitality facilities and continually strives to offer the race goer a wonderful raceday experience.

Gather your Tribe Monday July 30th

The highly-anticipated week long seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival kicks off on Monday 30th July with the first of seven races taking place at 5.20pm. On Monday there is a special treat in store for our racegoers in the parade ring with a lively performance! Be sure to arrive early before the start of the first race and gather your ‘Tribe’ around the parade ring.

Sports & Social day Tuesday July 31 st

Join us on the second day of the 2018 Summer Festival for a fantastic evening of great horse racing, entertainment and a sports twist to the event as we host our celebrity ‘Paddy Power Zorbing Derby’ in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund. This fundraiser takes place before racing begins and will feature our five ‘zorb athletes’ including last years winner Sky Sports hurling analyst Ollie Canning who will be back to defend his title! Lots of fun in store for such a great cause.

With the first horse race at 5.20pm, it’s the ideal opportunity for you and your work colleagues to organise a well deserved night out this Summer and at the Galway Races you never know what well known sports stars and personalities you’ll bump into, particularly for this occasion.

The Galway Plate – Wednesday August 1 st

Thetote.com Galway Plate…one of the best days to come racing and witness a cracker of a race. Wednesday marks the third day of the Summer Festival which gets underway at 5:10pm with seven excellent races on the card sponsored by Tote Ireland. Thetote.com Galway Plate race has been running at Ballybrit since 1869 with more heritage and prestige than any other race run at Galway Racecourse.

This year will be the 149th running of this prestigious race. Last year Thetote.com Galway Plate was once again a thrilling race for all with the Henry de Bromhead trained Balko Des Flos taking victory. The longstanding www.thetote.com Galway Plate is run over a distance of 2 miles 6 furlongs 111 yds with a round of fourteen fences to jump in total. The last two fences, situated three furlongs from the finish, are the closest fences together of any racecourse in the world.

Ladies Day – Thursday August 2nd

Widely renowned as ‘Ladies Day’ at the Galway Festival, Thursday combines the very best in racing and fashion for the pinnacle of the summer racing calendar. The first of eight races takes place at 1:40pm with the feature race the ‘Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap’ with an impressive prize fund of €300,000 on offer. Last year the two mile race was won by the Willie Mullins trained Clondaw Warrior with Ruby Walsh on board. All 8 races on the card are sponsored by Guinness.

‘Ladies Day’ has always been the most visually sumptuous of our Festival events with the opportunity to socialise and show off your style. You could be awarded the ultimate accolade of being voted a winner in the g Hotel & Spa Best Dressed Competition and Best Hat Competition!

Gates open at 11.30am and the style stalwarts are at the racecourse early to be seen and vie for a coveted invitation to the g Hotel Best Dressed marquee with fellow finalists and esteemed members of the media. Winners will be announced by 3pm.

There is an envy-inducing €10,000 prize for the winner of the g Hotel & Spa Best Dressed Lady competition and €2,000 prize for the Best Hat competition. Throughout the day, there will also be live music on-course. Experience first hand the ‘magic’ that is the Galway Races. Get social on Ladies Day and use the official hashtags of #gHotelBestDressed and #GalwayRaces.

Friday’s Most Stylish – Friday August 3rd

With seven very competitive races on the card, Friday is always a hugely popular evening race meeting and a great way to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend. The first race starts at 5.10pm with all races generously sponsored by Guinness. Friday also plays host to the elegant and stylish ‘Friday’s Most Stylish Competition’, sponsored by Athlone Towncentre. Judges for the competition have been announced with Anna Geary, Broadcaster, Athlete, Performance and Wellbeing Coach and Marietta Doran, Fashion Stylist & Racing Style Presenter seeking out the best style efforts at Galway Racecourse on the day. Both judges have a very keen eye for Racing Style due to their involvement with race meetings throughout the country.

This year sees the biggest Prize Fund on offer for the competition yet, as it is in excess of €3000. The lucky winner will leave Galway Racecourse with a €1500 Athlone Towncentre shopping spree, a two night luxury hotel & spa break at Sheraton Athlone Hotel, a Gucci Watch courtesy of Fields The Jeweller and bespoke head piece created by Milliner Suzie Mahony plus racing hat hire for the year.

Super Saturday – August 4th

What better way to enjoy a day out with your family with fun and colour at the heart of this special day – make memories this Summer! With the gates open from 11.30am, the first race is off at 2pm and offers a fun afternoon for all. Children are admitted free of charge and we have lots of entertainment for the younger racegoer, including bouncy castles, slides, face painting and much more.

Mad Hatter’s Day – Sunday August 5th

The final day of the Summer Festival 2018 epitomises that old adage about saving the best for last! For 2018 our Family Days will take place on Saturday and Sunday of the Summer Festival Meeting. Fun and colour is the theme for these spectacular days with children admitted free of charge. There is lots of entertainment for the young racegoer including bouncy castles, a children’s disco, slides, face painting and crazy characters throughout the enclosure. The first race goes off at 2.15pm