Win Tickets to Doolin Folk Festival with Ronan Lardner

From the 15th to 17th June 2018 on the grounds of Hotel Doolin. Doolin will again play host to the best trad and folk acts from around the country.

The Doolin Folk Festival, now in its 6th year, has established its place as a firm favourite on the summer festival calendar, and one of the countries finest traditional and folk music gatherings.

Set in the intimate & idyllic surrounds of Hotel Doolin, between the Burren and The Cliffs of Moher, Doolin Folk Festival takes inspiration from the great festivals of the 70s and 80s like Lisdoonvarna. This year’s year’s lineup is the most stellar to date, with headliners including Paul Brady, BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winners Lankum; Lúnasa, Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill, Mary Coughlan, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh; Melbourne duo, The Maes , as well as European festival circuit favourites Vasen, Ímar and Jiggy.

Speaking about this year’s event, festival programmer Conor Byrne said: “I’m thrilled that my musical wishlist has come together this year for three days at this great festival in the heart of County Clare. The addition of a brand-new, purpose- built covered venue in the courtyard of Hotel Doolin has allowed us to think bigger, due to its state-of-the-art acoustic design and increased ceiling height, which allows for a better sound and sight-line experience for festival goers, while still maintaining the intimate atmosphere which has made Doolin Folk Festival so special”.

Hotel Doolin Manager Donal Minihane added “I’m really excited to be christening the our new barn venue, which has been several years in the planning, with the wonderful lineup Conor Byrne & The White Horse Sessions have brought together this year, we are again looking forward to presenting powerful music in an intimate setting and ensuring that audiences and musicians can feel at one and enjoy the unique communal spirit of The Doolin Folk Festival.’

Doolin festival regulars will be familiar with the wonderful family-friendly setting which continues this year with the usual mix of great day-time events, artisan food stalls and laid-back hay-bale seating between gigs in Hotel Doolin’s sunny courtyard setting.

This boutique festival in traditional music’s natural home in County Clare, in mid-summer is the one not to miss.

Details and Tickets from www.doolinfestivals.ie

Full lineup: Paul Brady, Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill, Lankum, Mary Coughlan, Lúnasa, The Fiddle Case with Luka Bloom, Moxie, Scullion, Vasen, Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Ímar, Zoe Conway & John McIntyre, Jimmy Crowley, The Maes, Cúig, Lorraine O’Brie and Terry Bingham, Eoin O’Neill, Kate Theasby, Navá, & surprise guests