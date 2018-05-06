Win tickets to Opry Le Daniel on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

This week on the Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes listeners will have a chance to win one night B&B in Derry’s 4* Waterfoot Hotel along with two complimentary tickets to Opry Le Daniel for Tuesday 15th of May in the Millennium Forum Theatre, Derry . Tuesday’s night show will be recorded by TG4 for broadcast at a later date. For all the details and your chance to win tune in to Valerie Hughes on the Wagon Wheel this week 8 to 10pm

TG4’s hit country music series OPRY le DANIEL returns to the Millennium Forum, Derry in May 2018, with 7 nights of concerts featuring the best of Country Music 13-19th May.

Hosted live by Ireland’s ‘King of Country’ Daniel O’Donnell, OPRY brings you all of your favourites plus the new, up and coming future generation of country music.

This year, OPRY le DANIEL welcomes: SANDY KELLY; DEREK RYAN; LISA Mc HUGH; AL GRANT; DONNA TAGGART and DOMINIC KIRWAN to name but a few.

Also featuring country music tributes to: GEORGE JONES; LORETTA LYNN; JIM REEVES; JOHNNY CASH.

Tickets for 2018 shows on sale at Tickets for 2018 shows on sale at Millennium Forum Box Office, Derry