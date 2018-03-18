Win a superb Adult Swing Seat that would look fantastic in your garden with Ronan Lardner from 12 Noon

The Home Improvement Show arrives in Galway this weekend. So if you are renovating, extending, or building your home, or indeed just love your home, then this is a weekend not to be missed!

With leading suppliers from across Ireland and the UK, and many “SHOW ONLY” special offers, it’s an exciting opportunity to improve your home & garden.

The Home Improvement Show takes place this Saturday and Sunday 11 to 6pm at Leisureland Salthill,Galway. Tickets are available at eventbrite.ie or on the door. Children are free. Declan O’Donnell one of the judges of Home of the Year will be there on Sunday.

Laval Garden Furniture is based in Co.Galway. Since 1999. They have been designing and crafting fitted furniture. After receiving many requests over the past number of years, they have decided to expand their business into the garden furniture sector. Centred around you their valued customer, they have developed a range of high quality outdoor wooden products. From tables, benches and seating to activity sets for the kids with swing slides and playhouses, they have something to suit everyone. Check out their facebook page for more details.