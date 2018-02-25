Win with St Jarlath’s and St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Unions on Molly in the Morning.

Fancy a bit of Spring Cleaning around your home – Tune in to Molly in the Morning this week as Molly and Ollie are giving away €100 cash each day towards your home renovations. It’s all thanks to St Jarlath’s and St Anthony’s and Claddagh Credit Unions Renovate 360° Loan. Tune in each morning from 6.30 for your chance to win!

St. Jarlath’s Credit Union and St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union invite you to their Home Renovation Event brought to you by Renovate 360 degree.

Visit the Clayton Hotel Galway this Sunday between 2-4pm and meet Declan O’Donnell architect and broadcaster, interior designer Natasha Rocca Devine and other experts who will answer all your questions about home renovation projects.

Credit union financial advisers will also be in attendance on the day and admission is free.

St. Jarlath’s Credit Union and St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union working together for the benefit of members.

Call 1800 601 601 or visit renovate360.ie.

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, terms and conditions apply.