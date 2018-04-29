Win a spine-chilling trip on the Galway Gravedigger Ghost Tours on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning tune in for a frightfully fun giveaway. Galway Gravedigger Ghost Tours is a new attraction in town, offering a fun and entertaining evening out. All this week Molly and Ollie have guest passes for the Galway Gravedigger Ghost Tour Bus. Tune in each morning for our chilling and fiendish giveaway.

The Galway Gravedigger Ghost Bus Tour is approximately 2 hours and gives you a tour of Galway like no other, you’ll be captivated by the history you won’t hear anywhere else!! Just try not to scream…

Aboard the Galway Gravedigger Ghost Bus the stories start with an overview of Galway’s long history of turmoil, conflict and hauntings, as recounted by the tour’s fiendish but professional.

You’ll hear the tale of a forlorn spirit said to wander the Long Walk, visit the Galway Cathedral, once home to the city’s public jail – and the mass grave beneath it.

Follow on to Claregalway Abbey to learn of monks who were massacred and driven from their place of worship

Then restore your spirits with a free ghoulish refreshment at McHughs Bar & Restaurant, before returning to the city.

For booking and all the Ghoulish details find them on line at Galway Gravedigger or find them on facebook.

Departure Point : Opposite Kinlay Hostel, Merchants Rd, Eyre Square. Galway

Days and Times: Tour Departs Every Thur, Fri, Sat & Sun at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost €29 per person. Max group size is 34 Phone +353 89 7079211 / +353 85 1023646