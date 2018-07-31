Win Saturday Race Tickets with Galway Shopping Centre on The Ronan Lardner Show

We’ve all gone racing mad this week and we have even more race tickets to giveaway. Join Ronan Lardner this week for a chance to win tickets to Saturday Racing at this years Galway Racing Festival 2018. It’s all thanks to The Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road, Galway who is the lead sponsor of the Handicap Hurdle on Saturday.

Galway Shopping Centre is your winning destination for all shopping. Back to school is just around the corner and we’ve got you covered at Galway Shopping Centre. Stock up for school and find super savings on back packs, lunch boxes, pens, pencils, note books and lots more. Galway Shopping Centre, where families shop. For more details check out Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road, Galway