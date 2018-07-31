15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Win Saturday Race Tickets with Galway Shopping Centre on The Ronan Lardner Show

By Sinead Kennedy
July 31, 2018

Time posted: 12:27 pm

We’ve all gone racing mad this week and we have even more race tickets to giveaway.  Join Ronan Lardner this week for a chance to win tickets to Saturday Racing at this years Galway Racing Festival 2018.    It’s all thanks to The Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road, Galway who is the lead sponsor of the Handicap Hurdle on Saturday.

Galway Shopping Centre is your winning destination for all shopping.  Back to school is just around the corner and we’ve got you covered at Galway Shopping Centre. Stock up for school and find super savings on back packs, lunch boxes, pens, pencils, note books and lots more. Galway Shopping Centre, where families shop.   For more details check out Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road, Galway 

print
Competitions
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday July 31st 2018
Tenders sought for refurbishment works at UHG mortuary
July 29, 2018
Win a family break at Hotel Westport on Galway in The Morning with Alan Clarke
July 25, 2018
Win Hat Hire from Galway Hat Shop with Alan Murphy
February 13, 2018
The Secret Sound of Galway