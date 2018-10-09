Win romantic prizes on Galway in the morning with The Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Wedding Showcase

This week on Galway in the Morning Alan and Ollie have a bundle of beautiful prizes to giveaway all thanks to The Lough Rea Hotel & Spa to mark the occasion of their Wedding Showcase on Sunday 14th from 2 -5pm.

The award winning Lough Rea Hotel & Spa is the Top Wedding Venue in Galway & Connacht for the third year from Weddingdates.ie. They also finished in the Top 5 rated Wedding Venues in Ireland.

The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa have been hosting weddings for the past 10 years and to celebrate they are giving all their brides and grooms a chance to win a wedding stylist for their wedding with Rose Water weddings at their wedding showcase on Sunday the 14th of October from 2pm. PLUS each Lough Rea Hotel & Spa bride will receive a €100 décor voucher from Rose Water Weddings.

To register contact Sally the wedding coordinator on [email protected]

They also have some fabulous prizes to give away this week to celebrate their 10th birthday.

Monday Enjoy a romantic dinner for two in a cosy booth in the Abbey restaurant, where the head chef creates a menu of the highest quality from the tradition of Irish cooking with a modern twist. Afterwards sip a cocktail on the Rooftop Garden while taking in breath-taking views of Loughrea Lake and the Galway Countryside as the sun sets.

Tuesday A Prosecco Afternoon Tea for two in the beautiful surrounds of the Sky Lounge of the Roof Top Garden. Sample homemade sweet and savoury treats while sipping some bubbly !

Wednesday Enjoy A full body massage for two with hot stones which helps to induce a deep state of relaxation in their couples room. Afterwards luxuriate with a thermal suite experience. This wonderful area includes aromatherapy sauna room, steam room, tropical experience shower, ice fountain, soothing foot spas, Jacuzzi, sanarium, light and dark relaxation rooms. Enjoy a light lunch in our Brasserie afterwards’’

Overall Prize: On Friday one of the daily winners will also get an overnight stay including Bed and Breakfast in their Bridal Suite.

Autumn Wedding Showcase

When you drop into the Wedding Showcase you will have a chance to win your wedding stylist with Rosewater Weddings & Lough Rea Hotel & Spa

See their Grand Ballroom displaying an example set up as to how our dedicated wedding team perfects your special day. Gain a feel of a wedding reception at the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa as the team on hand answers queries and provide guided tours around the venue. This wedding event will also give the couple an opportunity to view the new Rooftop Garden which boasts stunning panoramic views of Loughrea Lake and the Galway countryside

Wedding Décor & Styling Tips Sessions from 3.00pm

Winner announced @ 4.00pm

Network with The West Of Irelands Top Wedding Suppliers throughout the afternoon

PLUS All Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Couples will Receive a €100 Décor Voucher from Rosewater Weddings.

Terms & Conditions apply.

Open to Lough Rea Hotel & Spa couples only.

Pre-registration essential

To register email Sally on [email protected]

Or visit www.loughreahotelandspa.com