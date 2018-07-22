15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Win Portwest Shopping Vouchers with Ronan Lardner

By Sinead Kennedy
July 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:36 pm

Monday to Friday this week join Ronan Lardner from 12 to 3pm for a trek in search of some outdoor celebrity types.  Ronan has a Portwest €50 voucher to giveaway each day on his show and it’s all thanks to our good friends at Portwest, High Street, Galway.
The heatwave is over and Portwest is cooling down and clearing out with a Massive Sale!  Tune in to Ronan each day this week from 12 noon for your chance to win.
 Portwest Galway in High Street Galway has started it’s massive sale event offering 25% off everything in-store.

No exceptions, every department and brand will be reduced to clear down stocks after the recent heatwave.     So that means there is 25% of  brands such as Berghaus, Helly Hansen, Montane, Merrell, Portwest, Regatta and Craghopper.

The sale will last two whole weeks so don’t miss out.!
