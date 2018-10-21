Win Picture This Concert Tickets This Week

We have a bucket full of concert tickets to giveaway this week! Tune in each day 7am to 7pm for your chance to win.

Picture This are Ryan Hennessey, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane.

AN UNPRECEDENTED 5 NIGHT RUN 27th – 31st MARCH 2019 3 ARENA DUBLIN

Tickets from €49.90 on sale this Wednesday 24th October at 9am

OVER 300,000 TICKETS SOLD SINCE FORMATION IN 2016



DEBUT ALBUM CERTIFIED TRIPLE PLATINUM

MOST STREAMED IRISH ACT OF 2017

BIGGEST SELLING IRISH ARTIST ALBUM OF 2017

CURRENTLY THE BIGGEST SELLING IRISH ARTIST OF 2018

Critically acclaimed Irish international phenomenon Picture This have announced an unprecedented 5-night run at 3Arena Dublin, March 2019.

The band have also announced a new single entitled “One Drink.” The song heralds the arrival of the bands anxiously awaited second full-length album, MDRN LV, releasing in stores and at all digital retailers on February 15, 2019. Produced by Jayson Dezuzio [Imagine Dragons, X Ambassadors], the record represents a creative high watermark for the quartet as they expand their signature style and venture into uncharted sonic territory.

The biggest act in Ireland and the nation’s hottest musical export in decades, Picture This arrived as a phenomenon with their self-titled 2017 full-length debut, Picture This. Certified triple-platinum in Ireland, it held the #1 spot in the Irish Album Chart for four weeks, while topping the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Moreover, it remained in the Top 5 for 38 consecutive weeks.

Two years since their formation, they’ve impressively sold over 300K tickets, concluding 2017 with a sold-out UK and Ireland tour highlighted by gigs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush London, SSE Arena Belfast, and a two-night stand at 3Arena in Dublin. This summer marked their first stadium tour in Ireland, which capped off with a 35,000-person stadium show selling out over 3 months prior. This accomplishment cemented the bands place amongst fellow RDS Stadium sell-out artists such as Queen, U2, Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen and Radiohead.

The band have today announced a five-night stand in Dublin’s biggest indoor arena, 3Arena, for March 2019. The Dublin shows will form part of the MDRN LV European tour which includes shows in London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam and Stockholm. It also follows two sold out US shows later this year in The Bowery Ballroom, New York on November 28th and The Moroccan Lounge, LA on December 3rd.

Tickets for the Irish dates go on sale next Wednesday 24th October at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie A pre-sale is available from 4pm through https://PictureThis.lnk.to/OfficialStore

http://www.picturethismusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BandPictureThis/

https://www.instagram.com/bandpicturethis/

https://twitter.com/BandPictureThis

Tickets from €49.90 on sale this Wednesday 24th October at 9am