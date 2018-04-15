Win with Lanidor in aid of Breast Cancer Research on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning join Molly and Ollie for some Fun, Fashion & Frolics in association with Lanidor, Galway all in aid of a very good cause. Molly and Ollie are inviting listeners to join them on air during the week and in person on Friday night at a fundraising event at Lanidor Eyre Street, Galway. It’s all in aid of Breast Cancer Research.

Each morning Ollie and Molly will give away a pair of tickets to the Fun Fashion and Frolics event at Lanidor boutique on Eyre Street in Galway. Each of these ticket holds can enjoy a fun evening with Ollie and Molly and are also entered in an exclusive draw on the night for a €500 shopping spree at Lanidor.

Lanidor are hosting this in house event in aid of Breast Cancer Research NUI, Galway headed up by Prof. Michael Kerin. The hosts, our very own Molly and Ollie, promise a night of craic, competitions and fun. Music on the night is be the talented 4 Men & a Bass. The evening starts at 7pm with drinks ans canapés reception before guests are treated to a stunning fashion show highlighting the Lanidor Spring Summer 2018 Collection. The evening will be filled with Spot Prizes galore and exclusive shopping offers for those attending on the night.

Entry to this unique event is by ticket only at a cost of €20 with all proceeds going to breast Cancer Research.

Tickets can be purchased from Lanidor, Eyre Street, Galway – 091 568 968 or from Breast Cancer research -091 863 917. Places are limited so booking in advance is advised.

Lanidor is the largest Portuguese brand of women’s clothes with over 100 stores across 10 countries. Lanidor Galway is the first store in Ireland and are very proud to hosts this event night in aid of Breast Cancer Research.