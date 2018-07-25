15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win Hat Hire from Galway Hat Shop with Alan Murphy

July 25, 2018

It’s glamour all the way this week on The Alan Murphy Show as the countdown to Galway Races continues.    Thanks to The Galway Hat Shop  Alan has a very attractive prize for our fashion conscious listeners.    Each day this week  you could win a €50  rental voucher voucher for you and  another €50 rental voucher for your BFF.   (Terms and Conditions apply).  Tune in each day 3 pm for your chance to win. 
The Galway Hat Shop summer sales continues at their store  downstairs in the Corbett Court Shopping Centre.   There are some super bargains on offer  – Designer hats were €300 now €99.   It’s time to shop today for the Galway Races.
The Galway Hat Shop stock a huge selection of handbags, jewellery, wraps, umbrellas and lace gloves  and they offer Hat Hire as well! – all you need for the Galway Race!!
Remember you can shop online hatshop.ie, and for all the latest trends follow The Galway Hat Shop on Instagram and Facebook
