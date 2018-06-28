15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Win GPO Witness History Tickets and Family Lunch on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
June 28, 2018

Time posted: 9:48 am

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show you could win family passes to the GPO Witness History Exhibition Centre at the GPO in Dublin.  Each family pass for 2 adults and 2 children  will include a Lunch for four at the GPO Cafe as well.   Join Keith each morning from 9am for your chance to win.

GPO Witness History visitor centre is a must see this Summer!

See Ireland’s History come alive in an iconic setting.

Explore modern Irish History and the 1916 Easter Rising through  touch screen, video , authentic artefacts and much more

History will come to life as you experience events from both sides of the conflict and through the eyes of bystanders caught in the crossfire through electronic touch screens, video, audio visual booths, sound and authentic artefacts – many previously unseen.

You’ll be immersed in the action as you compose newspaper reports, examine the original copy of the Proclamation and send Morse code to declare the Irish Republic by radio.

After the exhibition, you can relax and reflect in the café and retail store overlooking the courtyard. The courtyard is also home to a commissioned sculpture called ‘They are of us all’, commemorating the forty children who died during the Easter Rising.

Make sure you visit GPO Witness History visitor centre, O’Connell Street, Dublin –  open daily.

www.gpowitnesshistory.ie

