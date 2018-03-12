Win Gastronomic Delights on Molly in the Morning

To celebrate Galway as the European Region of Gastronomy 2018 we have a fantastic competition running all this week on Molly in the Morning. We have some fantastic prizes for you to win, including a dinner for 4 at the Wholly Cow, Newcastle Road, Galway, vouchers from Eat Galway, JP McMahon and the Friendly Farmer. We also will be sending one winner plus guest off to visit the Aran Island Goats Cheese Economusee and Farmshop along with a food hamper and an over night stay for two at the Aran Island Hotel, Inishmore.

One winner this week will be looking forward to enjoying a two night mid week stay at Renvyle House Hotel for the Wild Way Food Festival running April 8th to 15th . This prize includes a gourmet meal and free entry to events each day.

Galway as European Region of Gastronomy 2018 will see a year-long programme of festivals and events that will focus attention on the vital role of the food industry in Galway and how central it is to the present and future.

As European region of Gastronomy Galway will play a significant role in growing Ireland’s reputation as a food destination and a country known for producing high quality food. Galway City and County combined has over 12,000 farms ans 689 kilometres of coastline, 52 islands ans more than 350 restaurants.

The Galway European region of Gastronomy flagship programme is being officially launched at a special Community Opening Ceremony on Friday 16th March at 5pm at the Spanish Arch in Galway City which will be followed by a family Céilí