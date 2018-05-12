Win Fuel Vouchers with North Galway Vintage & Heritage Club Show on the Keith Finnegan Show

This week we’re getting a little nostalgic on The Keith Finnegan show as Keith will be giving away some fuel vouchers on behalf of the North Galway Vintage and Heritage Club Annual Show. Tune in each day from 12 noon for a chance to win.

This years North Galway Vintage and Heritage Show will be held at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre, Co Galway. on Sunday 20th of May.

This will be their sixth year running and the show day will open to the public at 11am. All vintage vehicles pre 1988 welcome. The chosen charity this year is Down Syndrome Ireland.

The equestrian centre gives the Club more space both indoor and outdoor for their exhibitors, with loads of solid ground parking. There will be a extended menu of food and beverages available on the day as well. This year Johanna and Tequila Sunrise and band will be providing us with live entertainment from 2 to 4 pm so why not bring along your old dancing shoes.

This year North Galway Vintage and Heritage Show will be celebrating David brown, as usual there will be loads of activity in the working field showing many talents from days gone bye. For the younger age group there will have Kiltimagh Pet Farm who will have a wide variety of exotic and domestic animals for you to come and meet. They will also be providing pony rides . Funfair and amusements to entertain on the day. Apart from vintage some of our Motor dealers and tractor and machinery dealers will be displaying there range of new products. This years main sponsors are Mammions Mace Supermarkets and Top Oil Service Station, Tuam and Oughterard also PAMLUBE, REDDILIFT.

It’s going to be a great day out for all concerned both young and old.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS INCLUDE

Vintage and heritage display’s all types of vintage and classic vehicles and machinery pre 1988 welcome

Working field,

Trashing of oats the old style

Stationary engines with working implements

DIE-CAST model show,.

Autojumblers.

Working blacksmith

Wood turning display.

Basket making

Many attractions for all the family,

Kiltimagh Pet Farm and amusments

Displays of motor ,tractor and machinery dealers .

Music by Johanna and Tequila Sunrise and band on stage from 2 to 4pm

Finally I would just like to say mark your diary and don’t forget Sunday 20 may 2018, the Equestrian Centre Glenamaddy, Co Galway the place to be

Follow them on Facebook or for more information click HERE