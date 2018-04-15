Win a fantastic Campotel Family Holiday with Kellers of Ballinasloe on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning we mark Kellers of Ballinsloe 60th Anniversary and from ‘the big shop with the small front window’ we have a massive prize to giveaway. Molly and Ollie will present one lucky Galway family with a free Holiday!!!.

Kellers of Ballinasloe have given us a super KelAir Campotel holiday voucher worth a whopping €2000 to spend on your family holiday!

The prize prize includes – Return Ferry from Ireland to France for a family of 5 with On Board Accommodation. 8 Nights Mobile Home Accommodation at a Selection of 4 or 5 star Campsites in France from the KelAir Campotel programme

This Holiday is given by KELLER TRAVEL Worldchoice in conjunction with Irish Ferries Note: the prize is to a maximum value of €2,000 with T’s & C’s. If holiday booked does not come to that value, the remainder cannot be claimed in cash.

During a two week period Molly and Ollie will invite listeners to come air and take the Kellers Family Quiz. All the family are encourage to take part. Each day the selected family is asked to complete as many questions as they can within a minute.

For coming on air the daily contestant will win a €100 Keller Furniture or Kellers Travel voucher. The two highest scores at the end of two weeks go head to head on Friday morning April 27th .

About Kellers

Kellers of Ballinasloe, located on Main Street, Ballinasloe, are celebrating their 60th year in business this month. Established in 1958, their store has expanded throughout the years, and today boasts a 20,000 sq ft premises – a one stop shop for all your homeware needs.

Kellers of Ballinasloe stock a large variety of bedroom, living room & dining room furniture, Irish made mattresses, world renowned carpet brands, rugs, bed linen, blinds, curtains,home accessories, kitchenware & giftware.

From Friday 27th April – Sunday 29th April, Kellers of Ballinasloe are holding a 3 day anniversary sale event, with huge discounts on all products, many reduced down to €60 to mark their 60th

Kellehers Ballinasloe is just 15 mintures from Athlone, 30 minutes from Galway City. Keep up to date with their latest arrivals, special offers and competitions on their facebook page

Keller Travel is really a One Stop Shop for all your travel needs with experienced and knowledgeable Travel consultants – so if it’s a weekend break, Sun Holiday, Winter Ski, that Cruise that you’ve always dreamed of, your Honeymoon or a visit to Santa at Lapland – then simply make that call phone – or visit Keller Travel on line or visit Campotel on line