Win family Passes to World Ocean Day at Galway Atlantaquaria on Molly in the Morning

This week with Ronan Larnder we take a look at how Galway Atlantaquaria is marking World Ocean’s Day coming up this weekend Sunday 10th. Join Ronan each day from 12 noon for your chance to win a family pass to attend World Ocean’s Day on Sunday 10th. It promises to be a very exciting day – nothing fishy about that!

Galway Atlantaquaria, Ireland’s Largest Native Species Aquarium, Salthill is getting ready for World Ocean’s Day which takes place this Sunday with a family fun day and new exhibit launch. So Join Ronan Lardner and learn how you can make “#OneSmallChange” to help our ocean and PASS on Plastic

Have a look here at the event taking place on Sunday at Galway Atlantaquarium to mark World Ocean’s Day

WORLD OCEANS DAY 2018: Preventing plastic pollution and encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean #OneSmallChange

There will be a PRE LAUNCH event on the 9th of June from 11am until 3pm, where we will be presenting an exhibit by BIM (Bord Iascaigh Mhara) on the Fishing for litter programme.

Galway Atlantaquaria & Galway County Council European Green Leaf is launching the #OneSmallChange exhibition, which hopes to encourage and engage the public to make #OneSmallChange to help the ocean.

The celebration starts at 12pm until 5pm, exhibits include the launch of the #OneSmallChange project with Pauline O’Reilly of the Green Party and other VIP guests. The #OneSmallChange exhibit includes some amazing upcycled Plastic Artwork from the Secret Life of Plastic Artist Oonagh Herbert, you can see her work here; http://secretlifeofplastic.com/ On Sunday the 10th of June they will have;

Galway Field Studies Centre presenting their brand new MICROPLASTICS workshop where young people will be invited to play games to identify positive solutions to avoid #MarineLitter. Lots of MAD SCIENCE experiments with Gary Ridge & these workshops include MAD slime, ROCKETS and other fun science experiments. Galway Critters will also be there with some amazing Animals. There will be some amazing presentations from the #OneSmallChange participants including a LEAVE NO TRACE table, showing how the public can enjoy the outdoors and help keep our environments clean. Down2Earth materials table showing off the range of #Compostable products that can prevent #PlasticPollution. They will have Galway County Council and Clean Coasts showing how we can keep Galway #Plasticfree and show how you can participate with a #2minutebeachclean or set up your own Clean Coasts group. VOICE Ireland will also show how to recycle with their information table. The unique BINSTRAP invention will also be displayed and seeing as ‘blow off’ from unsecured bins are a public health hazard, it will be great to see how this works. They have lots of fun activities for kids including ART PRINTING with Susie Quinn, Face painting with Loop Lou, JUMPING CLAY fun and a very special attendance with ‘The Plastic Whale’! Galway Atlantaquaria is delighted to welcome the amazing NUIG/GMIT SubAqua club who will be diving in their Ocean tank, so there is lots to see at the Aquarium for World Oceans Day! Find out more call 091 585 100, Email [email protected] or see the website www.nationalaquarium.ie #OneSmallChange group

