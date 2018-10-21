Win family passes to Gamersfest 18 at The Galmont Hotel this bank holiday weekend

GamerFest -Galway’s biggest ever Gaming & YouTuber Festival returns to The Galmont Hotel & Spa (formerly Radisson Blu) this October Bank Holiday weekend! Featuring a huge FORTNITE ZONE and loads of live entertainment and gaming action, GamerFest Ireland 2018 promises to be even bigger and better than last years hugely successful event!

To celebrate, Alan Clarke and Ollie Turner on Galway in the Morning have a Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 U16) to giveaway each day this week.

Alan and Ollie have a fab end of week prize also – A Trust Gaming GXT638 Speaker Set. For anybody who likes computer games, this will blow their mind. It’s a hugely popular piece of equipment. Tune in from 6.30am each morning this week for your chance to win!

The gaming event of the year Gamerfest Ireland 2018 will take place on Sunday & Monday October 28th and 29th 2018 in The Galmont Hotel, Lough Atalia Road, Galway City Tel: 091 773 833 Email: [email protected]

Meet and greet YouTuber stars and watch live gaming challenges and battles.

On the GamerFest Live Stage we will be featuring some of the leading names in Irish gaming, with guest appearances from the weird and wonderful gaming streamers from YouTube and Twitch.

We’ll have something for everyone including Q&A sessions, live gameplay, autograph sessions, photo opportunities, eSports Grand Finals and crowd participation!

Witness live gameplay of Fortnite, FIFA 18, Forza 7 and Tekken 7 to name just a few, while you might be one of the lucky few to get called on to the stage and take on the pros!