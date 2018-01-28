Win Family Membership to Kylemore Abbey and Gardens on the Keith Finnegan Show

On the Keith Finnegan Show this week you could win a year of free visits for you and your family to beautiful Kylemore Abbey and Victorian Walled Gardens just over one hour from Galway City. Tune in each morning for your chance to win.

An Annual Membership will give you free access to the Kylemore estate including the Abbey, neo-Gothic Church and Ireland’s largest Victorian Walled Garden.

Your family will love exploring our extensive woodland and lakeshore walks and little ones can spend time making fairy stew and building play houses in our wild play area.

Come and take part in our fun seasonal events including our wonderful Easter and Halloween family days. This April we will be hosting Kylemore Food Village, a celebration of Galway’s region of Gastronomy status 2018.

Get out of town and enjoy a Sunday carvery lunch and a bracing country walk. Our Walled Garden is glorious throughout the year and you will surely want to come and enjoy it in every season from colourful spring displays to magnificent summer bedding, golden autumns hues and even the stark winter has a beauty all of its own.

Enjoy a 10% discount in our Craft and Design Shop where you can find beautiful gifts, artisan foods and the best of Irish crafts throughout the year. All members receive a monthly e-zine to make sure that you don’t miss out on upcoming events, concerts workshops and offers.

This Family membership allows entry for two adults and up to six children up to 17 years of age, valued at €90

Kylemore Abbey and Victorian Walled Garden is one of Ireland’s best loved and most iconic tourist attractions and home to the Benedictine nuns since 1920.

At Kylemore Abbey and Victorian Walled Garden, there is so much for all the family to enjoy.

