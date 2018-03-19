Win The Emily’s Dream Mattress and Devan Bed Base from EZ Living with Alan Murphy from 3pm all this week

The Home Improvement Show arrives in Galway this weekend. So if you are renovating, extending, or building your home, or indeed just love your home, then this is a weekend not to be missed!

With leading suppliers from across Ireland and the UK, and many “SHOW ONLY” special offers, it’s an exciting opportunity to improve your home & garden.

The Home Improvement Show takes place this Saturday and Sunday 11 to 6pm at Leisureland Salthill,Galway. Tickets are available at eventbrite.ie or on the door. Children are free. Declan O’Donnell one of the judges of Home of the Year will be there on Sunday.

To be in with a chance to win The Emily’s Dream mattress and the Devan bed base from EZ Living one of the many exhibitors at this year’s Home Improvement Show in Leisureland , Salthill this weekend all you have to do is tune in from 3pm with Alan Murphy all this week!