Win Easter Dining for a family of 6 at The Connacht Hotel on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
March 25, 2018

Time posted: 8:18 am

This week on Molly in the Morning with Alan Clarke don’t miss your chance to win  a 3 course Family Lunch for this Easter Sunday for your family of 6 people with Bubbles on arrival and a special VIP Pamper Hamper worth €100 compliments of The Connacht Hotel, Galway.

The Connacht Hotel is the perfect place to treat all the family this Easter  with a 4 course meal for €26 per adult, (children charged on consumption) Easter Dining for your family in the decadent Ryan Room at the Connacht Hotel includes Friendly Fellows kids entertainment and Easter treats for the kids.

The Connacht Hotel prides itself not just on the quality of their food but on their  dedication to appreciating how important our younger Guests and their Families are to them.   They also  understand that when children are happy everyone is happy.

For more details about dining at The Connacht Hotel click HERE

