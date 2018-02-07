Win a €100 Sports Voucher with Arrabawn Dairies on Molly in the Morning

There is nothing like a bowl of crisp cereal with fresh cold milk to start your day. Molly in the Morning have teamed up this week with Arrabawn Diaries for the launch of the new Arrabawn Complete Milk, fortified with 17 vitamins and minerals – an even better way to start your morning!

Arrabawn Dairies are excited to announce the launch of their new fortified milk, Arrabawn Complete Milk which is fortified with 17 vitamins and minerals. One 250ml glass per day gives you 100% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin D and is a great source of many other essential vitamins and minerals.

New brand ambassadors Gearoid McInerney, Galway Senior Hurling team member and Padraic Maher, Tipperary Senior Hurling team member attended a photo shoot in the Lady Gregory Hotel, Gort, Galway last week.

Arrabawn Dairies’ is located in Kilconnell, just outside Ballinasloe Co. Galway. The state of the art milk processing plant has the capability of producing many different types of products in a wide variety pack formats. Recent investment over the past number of years has seen the plant expand and a new distribution and warehouse facility will be opened in April 2018. The regional distribution depots are located in Galway, Athlone, Mayo, Roscommon and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary – from these depots milk is delivered to neighbouring counties and beyond.

Arrabawn Dairies acquired Dawn Dairies in Galway in 2010 and has gone from strength to strength since. They are proud of their innovative approach to developing new products and are proud to support hundreds of local farmers and employees.

Cormac Sinnott, Commercial Manager at Arrabawn Dairies said “The team at Arrabawn Dairies have been working on a new fortified milk product for some time to ensure that it would deliver a wide range of essential nutrients while still maintaining its natural milk taste. Key to the formulation of this product was that it had to far surpass all other competitor fortified milk products.. The result of this work was the formulation of Arrabawn Complete Milk. Fortified with 17 vitamins and minerals from Vitamin A to Zinc it is the most comprehensive fortified milk in the marketplace. We are really proud of Arrabawn Complete Milk as no other fortified offering comes close”

Complete milk is available to purchase now and is the perfect fortified milk to help boost your immune system as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, particularly during the winter months.