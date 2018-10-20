Win €100 ‘Fuel Me Up’ Texaco voucher on The Ronan Lardner Show

Tune in to the The Ronan Lardner Show this week when Ronan will be playing “Fueled up in 60 seconds” with Texaco. Ronan will be giving you the chance to fill up with quality Texaco fuel for FREE!

It’s simple….. Every day he’ll ask you to text in the word “fuel” for your chance to win €100 worth of Texaco Fuel Vouchers.

To win, when he calls you, just make sure you answer the phone with the key phrase…”Fuel Me Up, Texaco ”

…and answer a simple question

…and it won’t just be one winner,

Ronan will phone back as many the people he can in 60 seconds!

Trust your car to the Texaco Star

For full terms and Conditions click HERE