Sports Sunday

Win Dinner for Two at The Maldron Hotel with Alan Murphy

By Sinead Kennedy
February 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:04 am

This week on Alan Murphy’s new afternoon show we are keeping the love theme going – we’re giving away a romantic Dinner for Two with a bottle of bubbly each day compliments of The Maldron Hotel, Sandy Road, Galway.

Make a date with The Maldron Sandy Road this Valentine’s day, enjoy a 4 course meal, a bottle of bubbly in a romantic and relaxed candlelit atmosphere at the olive tree bistro with a surprise gift for each couple.

Enjoy the relaxed private ambiance of the restaurant. The Olive Tree evening menu has something for everyone’s palate with a range of choice from including surf and turf, spinach and broccoli penne pasta, seared Irish Hereford 10oz sirloin steak, Irish chicken supreme and more.

For more details click HERE

