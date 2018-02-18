15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win with Call of the Wild on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
February 18, 2018

Time posted: 8:22 am

Answer the Call of the Wild on Molly in the Morning this week, -Molly and Ollie are wildly excited about this fantastic giveaway.

Ollie and Molly are getting very adventurous this week as we have a bit of outdoor  themed fun.  We have a whopping €1000 in Call of the Wild gift vouchers to giveaway.   Tune each morning bright and early, listen out for the Call of the Wild  for your chance to win.

Call of the Wild, Galway’s premium outdoor clothing and equipment store, opens its doors in the heart of Galway City on Eglinton Street this week. Call of the Wild, formerly the Great Outdoors, is a one-stop shop for all of your outdoor sports and adventuring needs, stocking (a range of exclusive brands and) everything you need for cycling, camping mountain climbing and running.

