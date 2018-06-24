Win Breakfast from Jack Jordan’s from Molly in the morning this week.

Tune in this week to Molly in the morning from 6:30am, with a chance to win breakfast with thanks to Jack Jordan’s Dougiska.

Jack Jordan’s family dinner Doughiska are now serving delicious homemade breakfasts from 8am daily.

As always with Jack Jordan’s they only source the finest ingredients from local suppliers and everything is cooked fresh to order.

From delicious Omelettes to buttermilk pancakes or a traditional Irish breakfast there is something for all the family.

You need to try Jack Jordan’s super new breakfast menu, serving daily from 8am to 12 Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 9-12 and Sunday 10-2pm.

