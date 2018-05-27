Win an iPad compliments of iSupply with Ronan Lardner

This week Ronan Lardner has a fab prize to keep you in touch and in tune thanks to iSupply. This week Ronan will be giving away an iPad to one lucky listener. The music focus for the week is on the i and it’s all to mark the fact that iSupply are celebrating 25 years in business. On Thursday we also broadcast live from iSupply, Bóthar na Mine, Ballybane for their 25th Birthday celebratory event. Join Ronan Lardner each day this week from 12 noon.

Founded in 1992, iSupply began as print and copy shop in Sea Road, Galway City with two employees. Today, iSupply operates from 5 sites & employs over 40 people with expertise in providing outdoor signage, digital printing, large format and graphic design services. We are focused on our customers and we strive to provide exceptional service, quality and price that is second to none.