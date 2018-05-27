15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

Win an iPad compliments of iSupply with Ronan Lardner

By Sinead Kennedy
May 27, 2018

Time posted: 10:05 am

This week Ronan Lardner has a fab prize to keep you in touch and in tune thanks to iSupply.  This week Ronan will be giving away an iPad to one lucky listener.   The music focus for the week is on the i  and it’s all to mark the fact that iSupply are celebrating 25 years in business.  On Thursday we also broadcast live from iSupply, Bóthar na Mine, Ballybane for their 25th Birthday celebratory event.   Join Ronan Lardner each day this week from 12 noon.

Founded in 1992, iSupply began as print and copy shop in Sea Road, Galway City with two employees. Today, iSupply operates from 5 sites & employs over 40 people with expertise in providing outdoor signage, digital printing, large format and graphic design services. We are focused on our customers and we strive to provide exceptional service, quality and price that is second to none.

 OFFSET PRINTING

On any given day, iSupply produces a multitude of print products including business cards, postcards, brochures, presentation folders, envelopes, menus, flyers, gift vouchers, calendars, booklets and more.

DIGITAL PRINTING

With the use of state-of-the-art digital printing technology and innovative design techniques we can create attention-grabbing, engaging and memorable prints.

 SIGN & DISPLAY PRINTINGiSupply produces pavement stands and poster stands, rigid signs (corriboard, foamex, aluminium composite panel signs etc), banners and flags, graphics and lettering, vehicle graphics, window graphics, van and car signage.
GRAPHIC DESIGN

We believe that graphic design should communicate clearly, inspire when possible, and live long in the memory of those who encounter it.

 RESPONSIVE WEB DESIGN

Using the latest technologies we provide responsive websites that adapt to any screen size, from mobile smartphones to laptops and tablets.

 DIRECT MAILAs one of the most effective forms of advertising, direct mail can help you directly target new and existing customers.
VIDEO PRODUCTION / DIGITAL SIGNAGE

For Corporate and Promotional Video Production, look no further. We combine creativity, sharp content and digital marketing to engage your audience.

 QUICK PRINT / OFFICE SERVICESCall into one of our QuickPrint Branches for all your instant prints and office supplies
