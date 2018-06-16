Win an Fold Away Attic Stairs with Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in The Morning we have a superb prize for our listeners. One listeners will win a Skylark Manual Attic Stairs this week. Skylark attic Stairs Are one of the many exhibitors at this year’s Home & Garden Festival taking place this weekend at Galway Racecourse. We also have Saturday admission tickets to the festival to giveaway each morning. Tune in each Morning to Ollie and Molly from 6.30am for your chance to win.

Held in Ballybrit Racecourse, the Galway Home & Garden Festival is a wonderful showcase of all that’s attractive, exciting and innovative about modern-day interior decoration and gardening.

This weekend you can stroll through their fantastic displays – Home Improvement, Self build & DIY, Home Technology, Garden Furniture, Garden Equipment Exhibits.

Get the inspiration and advice you need to transform your house into a home from the experts in attendance.

Meet Anne McKeon, our own Gardening Correspondent will be on hand at the Galway Home & Garden Festival to anwser your gardening queries!

Lots of new and unusual flowering and foliage plants for sale at wholesale prices straight from Holland at the Festival Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th June.

Enjoy the Pet Show Expo, Animal Exhibits & Artisan Food Market. GREAT FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY! See you there!