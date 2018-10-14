Win a halloween treat with Westport House on Galway in the Morning

It’s about to get spooky on Galway in the Morning with Alan & Ollie, Westport House annual Halloween Fest is coming up and they have given the lads Family passes to give away each day. Tune in each morning from 6.30am to find out how you could win a Halloween treat for all the family.

Westport House will be hosting its annual Halloween Fest from 20th and 21st October as well as the 27th to the 31st of October.

Get ready for plenty of ghoulish delights, scary stories and creepy fun that all the family will be able to enjoy!

Head to the Haunted Estate House, transformed into a spooky old mansion for Halloween Fest.

Gather ‘round the cauldron for Scary Story Time, with wicked tales from the White Witch of Westport.

Brave souls can visit the dark dungeons, where the Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley locked up her prisoners.

Decorate your very own cupcakes in our Spooky Spoons Workshop

Carve a creepy pumpkin* and decorate some ghoulish goblin cakes at the Spooky Spoons Workshop.

Get your Michael Jackson zombie moves on at the Thriller Dance Class.

Drop by Gracy’s Pizzeria and Bistro for a mouth-watering woodfired pizza, succulent steaks and refreshing bevvies. Sit back and relax while the gang run off the last of their energy in Gracy’s Pirate Playground.

On Halloween Day, October 31st, dress to terrify at the Apocalyptic Disco and Costume Competition from 3pm to 5pm. It’s going to be spooktacular fun!

Your ticket to Halloween Fest includes full use of the Pirate Adventure Park where you will enjoy thrilling and exciting rides like:

Cannonball Run slide, Pirate Queen Swinging Ship and Pirates Plunge Flume Ride

Great outdoors in this beautiful parkland and lakeside setting

Swan Pedalo Boats on the lake

Bouncy Castle and inflatable obstacle course

Go Karting

Westport House Express – choo choo! – take a ride on our miniature railway

Pirates Playground by Gracy’s Bar & Cafe

Pirates Den, our indoor soft play areaTickets:

Tickets for Westport House Halloween Fest are €57 for a Family Pass for 2 adults and 2 kids when you buy on our website (normal prices are €60). That includes all Halloween activities plus full use of the Pirate Adventure Park. The only additional cost will be €3 per pumpkin in the Pumpkin Carving activity or bring your own pumpkin and no fee will apply.

