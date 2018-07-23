15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Win a Fantastic Race Week Exoperience with Ornamore Village on The Alan Murphy Show

By Sinead Kennedy
July 23, 2018

Time posted: 8:46 am

This week on The Alan Murphy we have another super prize thanks to the good people of Oranmore  who have really pulled out all the stop to give our listeners an experience to remember at this years Racing Festival Oranmore Village.  Tune in each day from 3pm for you chance to win
Each day this week one listeners will win two tickets for races for Thursday or Friday racing,  along with return transport from Oranmore with complimentary drinks in any bar in village on your return,  a €50 voucher for Wolf and West Menswear  and a €50 voucher from Ivory Lane Boutique.
And they haven’t spotted there , Oranmore Village have also included a fab overall  prize of  a  2 night stay in the Oranmore Lodge Hotel  with 3 month gym membership in the Oranmore Lodge Gym and Spa.   The overall winner will also enjoy with a two course meal for 2 in Amorica Restaurant, Main Street, Ornamore on one of the nights. You also win a glam it up package from Vanity Beauty Rooms with a full body tan, Gelish nails, a pedicure and a ledgend special of a wash ,cut, hot towel shave, threading at Legends Barber Shop  in Oranmore
 Oranmore is the ideal base for  a perfect Race Week.  There is just so much on offer, all within walking distance too.
You have a selection of men’s and women’s wear outlets,  excellent barbers and beauticians.  There will be late bars every night of the festival until 2am,  live entertainment across the village,  and you really are spoiled for choice with eight bards, twelve restaurants and three hotel to choose from.
 Oranmore also offer a  24 hour shop and 24 hour taxi service plus there are buses to and from the races every day.
print
Competitions
Six malnourished puppies seized in Athenry die
July 22, 2018
Win Portwest Shopping Vouchers with Ronan Lardner
July 22, 2018
Win a fab Samsung 55″ Smart TV with DID Electrical Galway on The Big Drive Home
July 21, 2018
Win a Super Galway Racing Festival Package with Oranmore Village on Galway in the Morning