Win a family pass to The GAA Museum & Tours at Croke Park

The GAA Museum & Tours at Croke Park have been awarded TripAdvisor’s highest accolade – the much coveted TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Award,

which is only given to attractions that consistently achieve top class reviews for an incredible 5 years in a row!

To celebrate the achievement, Ronan Lardner is delighted to give our listeners the chance to win a family pass to experience one of the tours at Croke Park and GAA Museum.

It’s all go at Croke Park at the moment. Not only has the Championship reached its pinnacle, but the GAA Museum & Tours are celebrating having

being awarded the very highest accolade from TripAdvisor – the coveted Hall of Fame Award – which is only given to attractions that consistently

achieve top class reviews and earn a Certificate Of Excellence for an incredible 5 years in a row! Big congrats to the ‘All-Star’ tour guides at Croke Park!!

So there’s no better time to see what all the fuss is about and take a trip with the family before the kids go back to school!

To celebrate, the GAA Museum are giving listeners their choice of a family pass (two adults & two children) for either the Croke Park Stadium

Tour or the Ericsson Skyline Tour – the choice is yours!

* Go behind-the-scenes on the access-all-areas Stadium Tour

* Or see Dublin as you’ve never seen it before on Croke Park’s rooftop tour.

Both tours have complimentary entry to the GAA Museum, which bring to life the story of the GAA Museum from ancient times to present day.

For tour times and booking,, visit crokepark.ie/gaamuseum