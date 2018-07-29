Win a family break at Hotel Westport on Galway in The Morning with Alan Clarke

If all the excitement of Race Week is making you think of getting away from it all for a little while then tune in to Alan Clarke on Galway in the Morning this week for the perfect solution. This week thanks to Hotel Westport we have the perfect family holiday up for grabs. One lucky family at the end of the week will win a

2 Nights B&B for a family of four (2 adults and 2 kids) Hotel Westport

Premium family passes to and Westport House

Premium family passes to Pirate Adventure Park for the duration of the stay. Attractions include pony rides, archery and foot darts

Pizza for a family of four at Gracy’s Pizzeria and Bistro on the ground of Westport House.

Just tune in to Alan Clarke and Ollie Turner this week on Galway in the Morning from 9am and keep an eye on our facebook page each evening – that’s a clue by the way!

Discover your perfect family holiday today -Head to Westport for a luxury stay at the 4 **** Hotel Westport on the grounds of the magnificent Westport House Estate. Hotel Westport is a family owned 4 Star Hotel perfectly positioned within the extensive grounds of Westport House in the heart of Westport Town. They pride themselves in creating a genuine, warm and friendly experience for their guests, which has been noted with numerous awards over recent years. The Grown-ups will appreciate the luxury family suites, the beautiful pool and spa, and dining on the best of local, seasonal food. It’s a fantastic staycation. Come West along the Wild Atlantic Way – visit for a day, wander for a weekend or tour for the week, soaking up all that Westport, Mayo and Connemara has to offer.

Westport House is steeped in over 500 years of History and Heritage, and is one of Ireland’s few privately owned historic houses. Set in 400 acres of stunning West of Ireland countryside, on the banks of the Carrowbeg River meandering out to the Wild Atlantic Sea. It’s the perfect place to immerse the whole family in culture and heritage and still have hours of super family fun. Bring out the kid in everyone with a visit to the incredible Pirate Adventure Park with water rides, giant slides, Panda Kids Club, an Estate Train, splash pool, obstacle course, pony rides and so much more.

Discover your perfect family holiday today at the 4 **** Hotel Westport on the grounds of the magnificent Westport House Estate. Beyond the gates you have all the entertainment, dining and shopping that Westport town has to offer including cafes, pubs, restaurants, clubs, live music, galleries and much more. For more details check out Hotel Westport on facebook or on line.