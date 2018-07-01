15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win a Fab Weekend Away in Westport with Ronan Lardner

By Sinead Kennedy
July 1, 2018

Time posted: 10:55 am

This week Ronan Lardner has a have a fab prize to giveaway in association with Destination Westport.

You could win a two nights Bed & Breakfast stay with dinner on one evening for two adults in one of Westport’s luxury hotels.  You’ll also win one of the following outdoor activities of your choice…Cycle the Greenway, Day pass to Westport House, Round of Golf , or any choice of activity with Westport Adventure Park.   Catch your breath now and tune in to Ronan Lardner each day this week from 12.

Visit Westport this summer, the Riviera of the Wild Atlantic Way.  Breathe in the sea air, coast along the Greenway to Achill Island, wander the winding streets and soak up the bustling atmosphere of Westport.

Float on clouds at the top of Croagh Patrick, scream your heart out at the Pirate Adventure Park of Westport House or go island hopping among Clew Bays 365 Islands.

Discover Westport this summer, the Riviera of the Wild Atlantic Way. For more information, go to destinationwestport.com

Competitions
