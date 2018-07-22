15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win a fab Samsung 55″ Smart TV with DID Electrical Galway on The Big Drive Home

By Sinead Kennedy
July 22, 2018

Time posted: 11:27 am

This week on the Big Drive Home with Donal Mahon we have teamed up with DID Electrical as it celebrates 50 years in business.

This week Donal will be giving listeners a chance to win a fab Samsung 55″ 4K Ultra HD Ready Smart TV worth €1129.99  compliments of DID Electrical Briarhill and Terryland.

 

Join Donal each day from 6pm  for  our 50/50 DID 50 Years Challenge  and you could be our end of week winner.

 

To mark their 50th year, DID are having their Biggest Sale Ever at both of  their Galway outlets, Briarhill and Terryland.  Customers can get up to 30% off TV’s , up to €250 off laptops, 30% off appliances and a €50 voucher when you bundle any two large kitchen appliances.

 

DID celebrating 50 years of your family trusting ours.

