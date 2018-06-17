Win 2 nights B&B plus dinner at the Brandon Hotel with Alan Murphy

Fancy winning a 2 nights Bed and Breakfast plus dinner on one evening for 2 people at the Brandon Hotel Tralee? Well Galway Home & Garden Festival taking place this weekend at Galway Racecourse are giving you the chance to win this amazing prize on the Alan Murphy show. Many thanks to Brandon Hotel, Conference and Leisure Centre, Tralee for this great prize who are exhibiting at this years Home & Garden Festival.

Alan will also have Saturday admission tickets to giveaway each afternoon. Don’t miss your chance to win tune in each day from 3pm.

Held in Ballybrit Racecourse, the Galway Home & Garden Festival is a wonderful showcase of all that’s attractive, exciting and innovative about modern-day interior decoration and gardening.

This weekend you can stroll through their fantastic displays – Home Improvement, Self build & DIY, Home Technology, Garden Furniture, Garden Equipment Exhibits.

Get the inspiration and advice you need to transform your house into a home from the experts in attendance.

Meet Anne McKeon, our own Gardening Correspondent will be on hand at the Galway Home & Garden Festival to anwser your gardening queries!

Lots of new and unusual flowering and foliage plants for sale at wholesale prices straight from Holland at the Festival Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th June.

Enjoy the Pet Show Expo, Animal Exhibits & Artisan Food Market. GREAT FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY! See you there!