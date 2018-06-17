Win 2 nights B&B plus dinner at the Brandon Hotel with Alan Murphy

Held in Ballybrit Racecourse, the Galway Home & Garden Festival is a wonderful showcase of all that’s attractive, exciting and innovative about modern-day interior decoration and gardening.
This weekend you can stroll through their fantastic displays – Home Improvement, Self build & DIY, Home Technology, Garden Furniture, Garden Equipment Exhibits.
Get the inspiration and advice you need to transform your house into a home from the experts in attendance.
Meet Anne McKeon, our own Gardening Correspondent will be on hand at the Galway Home & Garden Festival to anwser your gardening queries!
Lots of new and unusual flowering and foliage plants for sale at wholesale prices straight from Holland at the Festival Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th June.
Enjoy the Pet Show Expo, Animal Exhibits & Artisan Food Market. GREAT FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY! See you there!