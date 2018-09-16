Win a fab Kenny’s Book Hamper on The Keith Finnegan Show

Do you love reading books? This week on the Keith Finnegan Show we have a treat in store for everyone. Kennys Bookshop are now running a 50% OFF Sale, on all books in store until September 29th! You can get half price on thousands of books in every genre in store including fiction, cookbooks, history, Leabhair Ghaeilge, children’s books and much more! The sale runs Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm in Kennys Bookshop, Liosbán Estate, Tuam Road until Saturday, September 29th. Contact 091-709350 for more.

To celebrate, Keith Finnegan is giving our listeners the chance to win a fabulous hamper full of new and second hand books which includes fiction, children’s, cookery & more!

The Kennys Bookshop Gift Hamper for the book lover holds the following books

The Front by Patricia Cornwell

French Secrets by Róisín McCauley

Fire & Fury by Michael Wolff

The Testament of Cresseid and Fables by Robert Henryson, translated by Seámus Heaney

More Adventures of the Secret Seven by Enid Blyton

The Girl Next Door: A Novel by

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Book 12) by Jeff Kinney

Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

From DúnSíon to Croke Park by Michaél Ó Muircheartaigh

The Second Life of Amy Archer by R.S. Pateman

The Ultimate Asian Cookbook by Emma Callery

Chanel: Collections and Creations by Danielle Bott

Turn over a new leaf, start reading again – It’s time to visit Kennys Bookshop who now have 50% OFF all books in store until September 29th!

Get half price on thousands of books in every genre including fiction,cookbooks, history, Leabhair Ghaeilge, children’s books and much more!

Kennys Bookshop is located in Liosbán Estate, Tuam Road. The 50% Off book sale ends September 29th! Bígí ann!