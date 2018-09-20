Win a €300 Sweeney Oil Voucher on Galway in the Morning

Listen up folks it’s mega giveaway time with Sweeney Oil over the next 6 weeks. We will be giving away a €300 Sweeney Home Heating Oil voucher each week. This week to win you’ll need to tune in to Galway in the Morning with Alan Clarke and Ollie Turner.

To win a fantastic €300 Home Heating Oil voucher thanks to our friends at Sweeney Oil you will need the Sweeney Oil Code WORD.

You‘ll find this week’s code word in ANY of the Sweeney Oil filling stations – Oranmore, Moycullen, on the Headford Rd Galway & in Clifden -Sweeney Oil…an bealach is teolaí do theach a théamh!

So when you drop in for your petrol or diesel or for the pint of milk on the way home, the breakfast roll or just a cup of coffee -Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner – look out for that code word and enter as often as you like.

When you have this code word just text it in with your name to 53995. On Friday we‘ll draw out one winner …easy !… Sweeney Oil the warmer way to heat your home.

If you don‘t win this week you’ll have another chance to win next week on The Keith Finnegan Show with Sweeney Oil – the warmer way to heat your home!.

To order Sweeney Oil or for more information call 1800 555 999

Sweeney Oil

Supply the best value Home Heating Oil in Galway and South Mayo. Call today on 1800 555 999 for all your Home Heating Oil needs.

They supply the best value Home Heating Oil in Galway and South Mayo. Sweeney Oil was established in Clifden in 1987, they now also have depots in Clifden, Galway and Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. They are a truly independent company with values, principals based on serving the customer, fair and above board in their dealings, taking the long term view to building their business.

Sweeney Oil is thankful and appreciate the support and goodwill that has been extended by their many friends and customers over the years and plans to bring fresh, innovative approach to the home heating oil business. Their new logo, bright and colourful livery and the can do helpful attitude of theirpeople along with some of their quirky marketing ideas will set Sweeney Oil apart from competitors in the oil world.

The Sweeney Oil team, Keith, Paul, Tara and Bridget Ann in Clifden, Marie, Christy & Kieran in Galway and Kevin, Francis, and Robert in South Mayo are all familiar faces, with many years experience between them, Sweeney Oil will be delighted to look after you. All this together with quality assured fuels, very keen prices, rapid delivery; clean trucks will make Sweeney Oil a force in your area, a company, with lots of experience.

Sweeney Oil looks forward to your call.