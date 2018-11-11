15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win a designer Christmas Tree with Home Gallery on The Ronan Lardner Show

By Sinead Kennedy
November 11, 2018

Time posted: 2:39 pm

It’s your chance to ‘Deck the Halls’ this week with Ronan Lardner and Home Gallery.  We’re giving you the chance to win a fabulous designer Christmas tree complete with beautifully themed decorations, hand selected for you, by the Home Gallery Interior design expert, all to the value of €500.  To win tune in to Ronan Lardner from 12 noon each week.

Home Gallery Interiors offers a stunning range of classic and contemporary furniture, cushions, bed linen, lights, mirrors, pictures, accessories, and scented candles all in one location. We are dedicated to  supplying the highest quality contemporary, classic and country styles with a strong emphasis on customer service.

It’s the finishing touches that make a house a home, however, its not always easy to find unique pieces of furniture and home accessories, especially in one location.

Des Curley noticed this gap in the market and together with his sister-in-law Annette Curley they launched Home Gallery in Kilrush Road Retail Park, Ennis, in 2008.

Home Gallery combines a huge array of mirrors, pictures, lighting, accessories, soft furnishings and furniture in themed settings.

Building on the success of the Ennis Store, Home Gallery opened a Galway city store in 2009. This store provides a vast product range, with breathtaking views of the River Corrib and Cathedral. This home interiors brand continues to go from strength to strength, and is fast becoming a household name for furniture, accessories, lighting, mirrors and much more.

