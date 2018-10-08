Win a day and night in Cloghan Castle on the Alan Murphy Show

Fancy having your very own castle for a day and night? Alan Murphy wants to give you the keys to Cloghan Castle, The ultimate Castle destination. To find out how you could win this amazing prize tune in to Alan Murphy each day from 3.

An air of historic grandeur and authenticity is the initial impression upon arrival at Cloghan Castle. Follow the long sweeping driveway surrounded with breath-taking countryside views, to the beautifully restored castle with its ornamental stonework and imposing four storey tower. Sitting within several acres of matured woodlands with striking panoramic countryside views, this lovingly restored 13th-century castle holds its historic past with a character that blends effortlessly with elegance and comfort.

Find yourself immersed in unrivalled castle comfort with the ultimate mix of homeliness & grandeur, the most appealing destination for those seeking exclusivity and privacy. A combination of seven magnificently appointed bedrooms, two versatile reception rooms, complete with an idyllic backdrop, ensures a truly memorable occasion to be long remembered. Cloghan Castle offers complete exclusivity for all occasions, from an intimate family getaway,to a private party celebration, to a truly magical wedding location.

Your very own castle, exclusive to you….

