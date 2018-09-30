Win a bathroom makeover with Topline Greene’s of Ahascragh on Galway In The Morning

You’ve heard of singing in the rain well this week on Galway in The Morning Alan and Ollie are singing in the shower, well – someone is singing something…sort of …?!!

But someone will definitely win a full bathroom make over compliments of Topline Greene’s of Ahascragh – the experts when it comes to everything for your home from the foundations to the key for the front door. Topline Greenes of Ahascragh have just about everything for your home including heating & plumbing, stoves, fuel, alternative energy, paints, DIY, agriculture and veterinary, bathrooms, and doors & floors

Alan & Ollie have a fab prize this week for one listener to help you give your bathroom a complete revamp.

Topline Greene’s of Ahascragh have given us to giveaway at the end of the week

a Sonas vanity unit and basin,

a Averio bathroom suite

Canadia aqua bathroom timber flooring,

a Matrix 900 quadrant shower enclosure and tray

a 1400 curved bath screen

And we also have a €50 vouchers for doors and floors to giveaway each day.

Just tune in each morning and identify the song being sung in the shower.