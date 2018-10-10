Willie Morris – A Tribute

The death has occured this week of Willie Morris, one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Galway.

John Mulligan paid this tribute on FYI Galway on Monday last.

Funeral arrangements

Willie Morris, Renmore Park, Renmore, Galway and formerly Bengarra, Athenry. Peacefully at Merlin Park Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Winnie, son Liam, daughter in-law Sanchia, grandsons Will and Séan, brothers, sisters, sisters in-law, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, Galway on Wednesday from 5pm with removal to the Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anaim.