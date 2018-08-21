Williamstown Roadshow with Ollie Turner

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshows with Ollie Turner are back and today, he broadcast from The Parish Hall in Williamstown where he was joined by many guests with the very best in local singing and music.

Our Williamstown Roadshow is brought to you in association with the Williamstown Development Company Ltd

Wednesday 22nd Carraroe in association with Nioclas P Ó Conchubhair Teo

Thursday 23rd Craughwell in association with Craughwell Furniture and JCK Ktchens

Friday 24th Claregalway in association with the Claregalway Hotel

Monday 27th Doughiska/Castlegar in association with the Clayton Hotel

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email ‘[email protected]’ to schedule an interview on the day.