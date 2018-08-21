15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Williamstown Roadshow with Ollie Turner

By Sinead Kennedy
August 21, 2018

Time posted: 3:03 pm

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshows with Ollie Turner are back and today, he broadcast from The Parish Hall in Williamstown where he was joined by many guests with the very best in local singing and music.

 

The Galway Bay FM Team in Williamstown This Morning

 

Our Williamstown Roadshow is brought to you in association with the Williamstown Development Company Ltd 

Wednesday 22nd  Carraroe in association with Nioclas P Ó Conchubhair Teo    

Thursday 23rd  Craughwell  in association with Craughwell Furniture and JCK Ktchens  

Friday 24th  Claregalway in association with the Claregalway Hotel

Monday 27th  Doughiska/Castlegar  in association with the Clayton Hotel    

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email ‘[email protected]’ to schedule an interview on the day.

print
Front Page, Outside Broadcasts, Podcasts
Doughiska/Castlegar Roadshow with Ollie Turner
August 21, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final 2018 – The Commentary
August 21, 2018
Saturday – Live 9-2am from Watersports Inclusion Games Steamer’s Quay Galway
August 20, 2018
The Galway Bay FM Roadshows are Back!

LATEST PODCASTS

August 21, 2018
Williamstown Roadshow with Ollie Turner
August 21, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final 2018 – The Commentary
August 20, 2018
Heartbreak For Galway Camogie Teams In All-Ireland Semi-Finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?