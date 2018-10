Galway Bay fm newsroom – Westside Shopping Centre in the City has gone on the market today for almost 10 million euro.

The 14 unit centre was developed in the 1980s and currently houses McDonalds, Maxol, Boyle Sports and a Dunnes Stores.

According to the Irish Times the shopping centre has an income of over 750 thousand euro and has gone on the market today with a guide price of 9.6 million euro.