FYI - News for Galway

West’s Saolta Hospital Group records 29 serious medical negligence claims

By GBFM News
November 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Current medical negligence claims, including 29 from the Saolta Hospital Group, are set to cost the state more than 2 billion euro.

The State Claims Agency has told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee there are 113 cases that will cost more than 10 million euro each to settle.

29 of the cases concern Saolta Hospital Group which comprises six hospitals across seven sites in the west and north-west.

This includes UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula hospitals.

PAC Chairman Seán Fleming says the cause of the high payouts needs to be investigated as that money could be used to improve other aspects of the health sector.

For more on this tune in at 2…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
